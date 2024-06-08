Sean Diddy Combs’ Honorary Degree From Howard University Revoked & Million Dollar Contribution Terminated

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 8th, 2024 - 9:26 PM

Considering recent allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs and newly released surveillance footage, Howard University has revoked their honorary degree and million-dollar contribution to the Sean Combs Foundation, according to CNN.

In recent statements, the Howard Universities Board of Trustees claimed that “Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.” In addition, the Board stated, “The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

CNN shared the surveillance footage capturing the alleged 2016 attack on singer Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Since November, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been claimed in eight lawsuits and been placed under investigation for sex trafficking and other sexual assault allegations.

Combs has also just recently retired from Revolt Media followed his sexual assault allegations, a company he founded. Additionally, Sean “Diddy” Combs may be replaced by Nas to receive the Key to New York City honor. The continued legal action amidst the growing list of allegations against the singer will only produce more major shifts in, not only Comb’s career, but his legacy.