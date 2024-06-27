Killer Mike Agrees To Undertake Community Service In Lieu Of Criminal Charges Following Grammys Arrest

Home News Sarah Faller June 27th, 2024 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Killer Mike the Grammy Award winning rapper, and member of the hip hop duo Run The Jewels, also known as Mike Render agrees to do community service with a non profit organization for his arrest at the Grammy’s (via NME).

Killer Mike was arrested earlier this year due to a physical altercation with a security guard at the Grammys and accused of misdemeanor battery. This was after winning Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. It was recently released that after undergoing a hearing in the Los Angeles city attorney’s office the Run The Jewels rapper will not be facing any criminal charges and has agreed to do community service with a nonprofit of his choice. This agreement is allegedly dependent on future behavior, as the case could be reopened if Killer Mike finds himself in trouble again in the future.

This quick resolution might give some relief for fans who are looking forward to seeing Killer Mike live soon. He is booked for both a busy summer and year to come as he will be performing later this year as a headliner for Elsewhere Festival in Kansas, the Montreal Jazz Festival, Ottawa Blues Fest, Thing Festival in Washington, and then in Outside Lands the music festival in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

These festivals are a part of Killer Mike’s larger The Down By Law Tour for his recent solo album Micheal. The tour started in May and will span until April hitting 20 cities throughout North America.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela