Ottawa Bluesfest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Killer Mike, Orville Peck, Future Islands & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 5:21 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

According to consequence.net, Ottawa Bluesfest is an annual outdoor music festival that takes place July 4-14 in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. While the festival’s lineup is mainly focused on blues music, the event has showcased pop, hip hop, reggae, rock and EDM in recent years. Bluesfest has become the second largest music festival in Canada and the third largest music festival in North America.

And now, Ottawa Bluesfest has announce this year’s lineup, which features performances by Killer Mike, Orville Peck, Future Islands, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Zac Brown Band, Mötley Crüe, Tyler Childers, Nas, Nickelback, 50 Cent and many more.

Aleski Champagne, Bywater Cal, Danielle Allard, Jaclyn Kenyon, Noah Cyrus, Warren Zeiders, Ziggy Alberts, Josh Ross, TALK, TJ Wheeler, The Tea Party, Ben Howard, Shred Kelly, Mt. Joy, Maroon 5, Corb Lund and others will be performig as well.

When planning a trip to attend Ottawa Bluesfest, people can use Booking.com and save 15% or more on travel and accommodations. Tickets costs 345 CA, while the VP costs $1,200 CA.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock