Thing Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Killer Mike, Arlo Parks & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, Thing Festival has revealed this year’s lineup, which is led by St. Vincent, Killer Mike, Arlo Parks and more. The event will be making its debut at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington, the all ages festival will happen on August 9 – 11. Other notable acts include Earl Sweatshirt, Ethel Cain, Stephen Sanchez, McKinley Dixon, Shakey Graves, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Militarie Gun, Ratboys and others.

Also the Thing Market with booths from local businesses and craftspeople will return for this year’s installment, in addition to the nightly lantern parade and the luminarium.

A ticket pre sale begins on Tuesday, March 12, with the general on sale starting Friday, March 15 through Ticketmaster. Single day and three day passes will be available for both the General Admission and VIP tiers.

While talking about the event, Adam Zacks, curator of THING and Seattle Theatre Group’s chief programming officer said: “Music discovery continues to be at the core of THING. We’ll always aim to present a fresh and eclectic mix of both established and developing artists that inspire community and celebrate creativity. I’m excited to see how the spirit of previous festivals helps THING settle into its new home at Remlinger Farms.”

