Montreal Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Kid Koala, Andre 3000, Killer Mike & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to cultmtl.com, the 44 edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival will be hitting the venues in the Quartier des Spectacles on June 27 – July 6. The event will feature performances from Kid Koala, Andre 3000, Killer Mike and many more. For tickets and more information click here. Norah Orville Peck, Ziggy Alberts, Day Wilson, Alfa Mist and others.

Also performing at the festival will be Jesse Cook, Joey Alexander, Corey Henry, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Ocean Valley, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elisapie, Geoffroy, The Yussef Dayes Experience and much more

