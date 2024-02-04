Killer Mike Detained By Police Following Grammy Pre-Show Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2024 - 6:51 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to billboard.com, Grammy winner Killer Mike was allegedly detained at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena just before the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony went live earlier this evening. The rapper, who won best rap song and best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers” and best rap album for Michael, was allegedly detained for an alleged misdemeanor charge. The alleged charge is unknown at this time but it has been allegedly said to have nothing to do with the Grammy Awards.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

According to THR, a source allegedly said that the situation is allegedly “a big nothing” and Killer Mike might be allegedly released tonight. Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO, was allegedly seen talking to security and Killer Mike’s team.

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike accepted his Premiere Ceremony award wins and told the audience: “You cannot tell me you get too old. You cannot tell me it’s too late. For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls—. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”