Killer Mike Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “EXIT 9”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Fresh off his Grammy sweep for his album Michael, Killer Mike has announced the much anticipated North American leg of his Down By Law – Summer 2024 Tour that will be backed by Mike’s choir The Midnight Revival. Between the stunning vocal talents of The Midnight Revival and gospel-infused sounds of Mike‘s recent material, each live show delivers a catharsis that led the Chicago Sun-Times to declare that “it sure felt like we were at services.” For tickets and information visit killermike.com.

Following the tour announcement, Mike has unveiled a celebratory new video for “EXIT 9 (feat. Blxst,)” depicts Blxst and Mike breaking bread with the mayor and making the rounds to notable Atlanta landmarks from the Cascade roller rink to the Blue Flame. The video concludes with audio from Mike’s Grammy acceptance speech for Best Rap Album, where he emotionally declared “You cannot tell me that you get too old, you can’t tell me it’s too late, you can’t tell me that dreams don’t come true!”

Down By Law – Summer 2024 Tour Dates

5/4 – Memphis, TN – Riverbeats Fest

5/21 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Cente

6/22 – Atlanta, GA – Hot 107.9 Bday Bash

6/29 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Jazz Fest

7/3 – Montreal, QC – Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

7/5 – Quebec City, QC Festival D’Ete

7/6 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest

7/7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

7/12 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Fest

7/26-28 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelson- ville Music Fest

7/27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Fest

7/29 – 31 – New York, NY – Blue Note

8/2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

8/3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

8/7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

8/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

8/10 – Seattle, WA – Thing Festival

9/29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Fest

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

