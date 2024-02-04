Killer Mike Wins Best Rap Performance, Song & Album At 2024 Grammys

Rapper Killer Mike of Run The Jewels won a Grammy for his performance of the song “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” and the artist’s album, MICHAEL, won Best Rap Album. “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” also won a Grammy for Best Rap Song.
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 4, 2024
Photo Credit: Owen Ela