Killer Mike Wins Best Rap Performance, Song & Album At 2024 Grammys

February 4th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Rapper Killer Mike of Run The Jewels won a Grammy for his performance of the song “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” and the artist’s album, MICHAEL, won Best Rap Album. “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” also won a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

The social media post states: “Congrats Best Rap Song winner – “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” @killermike ft. André 3000, @1future and @ErynAllenKane. #GRAMMYs.”

 

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

