Madonna Breaks Record For Largest Audience Ever For Stand-Alone Concert With 1.6 Million Attendees

The previous record for largest audience was held by the Rolling Stones for almost twenty years. This weekend marks Madonna’s first performance in Brazil in over 10 years as well as the final date of her Celebration tour. Fans were starving for Madonna’s electricity and came from far and wide. Copacabana Beach was turned into the world’s largest dancefloor as Madonna performed some of her biggest hits. Described as her most personal tour to date, The Celebration Tour does not only honor Madonna’s four decades of iconic music but is an homage to her unprecedented life, unique artistry and groundbreaking career.