Madonna’s Lawyers File Motion To Dismiss Late Concert Lawsuit

Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024

According to stereogum.com, earlier this year two fans allegedly filed a lawsuit against Madonna for alleged false advertising after they attended a December 2023 show on the artist’s Celebration Tour that they allegedly claim started too late. And last week, Madonna’s lawyers asked the court to dismiss the alleged lawsuit. The motion states: “Plaintiffs speculate that ticket holders who left the venue after 1 a.m. might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work. That is not a cognizable injury.”

The three shows in question took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Madonna was on stage at 10:50 p.m. the first night and 10:20 p.m. at the second show, which was delayed because Madonna allegedly had sound check issues. Start times for the Celebration Tour were varied, although Madonna has allegedly performed in or around the 10 p.m.

According to several lawyers, “Nowhere did Defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30 p.m., and no reasonable concertgoer — and certainly no Madonna fan — would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time. Rather, a reasonable concertgoer would understand that the venue’s doors will open at or before the ticketed time, one or more opening acts may perform while attendees arrive and make their way to their seats and before the headline act takes the stage, and the headline act will take the stage later in the evening.”

The lawyers continue with: “Plaintiffs do not allege Madonna’s performance was subpar, that her performance was worth less than what they paid, or that they left the concert before watching her entire performance. Indeed, plaintiffs do not plead any injury that they themselves suffered by spending the night at an ‘incredible’ concert.”