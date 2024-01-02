Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans For Supportive Messages Following Father’s Passing

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 2nd, 2024 - 9:23 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to blabbermouth, Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of the rock metal group Metallica, issued a message of gratitude to his fans for their support after the death of his 95 year old father, Torben Ulrich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

The message began with Ulrich stating, “Since my dad’s passing 10 days ago, there has been an unexpected influx of condolences, messages, stories and testimonies coming my way about how his life impacted and affected so many people in a variety of different ways; it’s honestly blown me away.”

Ulrich also took the time to acknowledge how the outpouring of love from his fans have helped him through this very difficult time for himself and his family saying, “ As you can imagine it’s been quite a surreal time, so let me say from the heart how much I truly appreciate every single thought, sentiment, feeling and emotion you’ve kindly taken the time to share with me. It means so, so, so much… Thank you, thank you, thank you…”

Ulrich made an instagram post to inform his fans of his dad’s passing on December 20th on an instagram post of his father. Underneath the post, Ulrich shared a touching message dedicated to his father’s life saying, “95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo.” And to end the message, Ulrich expressed his gratitude to his father thanking him, “endlessly,” and ending with a final “I love you Dad.”

To read more about the band Metallica click here, mxdwn.

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz