The Rolling Stones Joined By Irma Thomas For First Live Performance Of “Time Is On My Side” Since 1998

Home News James Reed May 3rd, 2024 - 4:40 PM

The Rolling Stones invited Irma Thomas on stage to perform “Time is on My Side” together during their headlining set at New Orleans Jazz Fest on Thursday night.

Originally written by Jerry Ragavoy in 1963 and first recorded by trombonist Kai Winding, “Time is on My Side” was subsequently covered by Irma Thomas and then The Rolling Stones in 1964. It became a success for both groups, and an early one for The Rolling Stones, who were just starting to gain a significant following. Their rendition at Jazz Fest last night was the first time they’d performed the track since 1998.

During the show on Thursday night, Mick Jagger told the crowd, “In 1964, which is a very long time ago, we heard this great song on the radio by this amazing singer. We recorded it and it became our first kind of hit in America.” Jagger then introduced Thomas: “The lady that did the song first, she’s the Soul Queen of New Orleans! I’d like to bring out on stage now to sing the song with us, here she is, Miss Irma Thomas!”

The Rolling Stones and Irma Thomas provided a faithful rendition of the song, which arrived as the sixth in their headlining set. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Elsewhere during the set, Mick Jagger threw a dig at Louisiana’s newly elected Republican Governor Jeff Landry, who was reportedly in attendance. “We’re a welcoming crowd, aren’t we?” Jagger asked. “I hope Mr. Landry is enjoying the show. He’s real inclusive, you know. He’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.” Landry responded on Twitter, writing “You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

The Rolling Stones are now in the middle of their 2024 stadium tour, with New Orleans Jazz Fest serving as their only festival appearance of 2024. They began the tour on Sunday, April 28th with a show in Houston; Still to come on their “Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds” are shows in Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more. Get tickets to all their upcoming tour dates here.