Coachella Fined $28,000 Due To Lana Del Rey’s Set Breaking Curfew

According to nme.com, Coachella is facing a $28,000 due to Lana Del Rey’s set running over the scheduled time. The fine has been put forward to the festival organizers following the singer’s headline set at the event, where Rey finished the performance 13 minutes over the allotted time. TMZ reported the fine on April 22 Monday and a representative for Indio later confirmed to the publication that the organizers of the event would have to pay up because of the missed cut off point.

This is not the first time Coachella has faced fines because as highlighted by US Weekly, the fines gathered for curfew violations over the first weekend of the 2024 edition with total of an estimated $117,000. These were encountered due to the number of sets that misused the curfew deadline over the weekend, which was 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and midnight on Sunday.

Coachella missed the curfew time on all three nights. On Friday, it ran over by 25 minutes, on Saturday it missed the deadline by 22 minutes and on Sunday it finished just before 12:30a.m.

