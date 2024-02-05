Pantera Plays “Floods” Live For First Time In Over 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to loudwire.com, on February 3 metal band Pantera performed “Floods” for the first time since 2001 during their show in Sunrise, Florida. According to Setlist.fm, Pantera played a 13 track set and the band opened with Vulgar Display of Power‘s “A New Level” and wrapped the show up with “Fucking Hostile” as the encore.

During the performance, Pantera brought out the ballad “Floods” from The Great Southern Trendkill for the first time since May 20, 2001. The song is very special because the late Dimebag Darrell played the guitar solo in the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pantera (@panteraofficial)

The concert took place at the Amerant Bank Arena and is the first of 14 North American dates Pantera will play throughout the month of February with the opening act Lamb of God. The trek wraps up in Quebec City on the 27 and then Pantera will head to Australia the following month for a brief round of Knotfest shows.