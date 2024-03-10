Kylie Minogue Teams Up With Madonna For Performance Of “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” & Cover Of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 10th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z

— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024





Iconic performers, Madonna and Kylie Minogue teamed up for a memorable performance of “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s, “I Will Survive”. As seen in the videos above, fans went crazy over the collaboration between the two singers, with some dedicating time to showcase their admiration and love for the artists on social media. Moreover, Minogue took to X herself to show love and appreciation to Madonna and publicly express how wonderful it was to perform with her.

According to NME news, Madonna greeted Minogue onto the stage in a playful manner to excite her fans, captivate their attention and build anticipation. Specifically, the source mentions how the icon “introduced Minogue to the stage by telling the crowd that she had a “very special guest” waiting to join her.” With Minogue’s appearance, the show continued to elicit more excitement and enthusiasm from fans. As the artist joined together, they began with Minogue’s hit song back in 2001, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”. Bringing in such a throwback onto the stage reminded fans of the excellent accomplishments both artists have had and the tremendous impact and influence they have in the industry. Moreover, it created nostalgia among the audience by remembering times in which the hit song was prominent.

NME also shares, “Minogue, who was wearing a black Madonna t-shirt also told the crowd she felt “amazing” for joining the singer on stage, and explained that the duet had not happened before as they both like to “take our time”. The immense love and respect both artists have for each other was evident to detect on stage, which made their collaboration more empowering and captivating to the audience. Despite time, Madonna and Minogue continue to shine and influence the industry to a great extent.