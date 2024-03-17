The Black Crowes Comments On Current State Of Music: “There’s No Humanity In It”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 17th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Members of the popular rock band, The Black Crowes, have shown that they are not afraid to speak their mind and are willing to speak their truth on certain perspectives they have within the industry. Specifically, the musicians have recently come out and publicly stated their personal opinions and conclusions on the current state of music production and music as a whole. In their point of view, the band members feel as though music is missing a crucial element, which is humanity.

According to Loudwire, American musician and founding member of the rock band, Rich Robinson, took to The Sun newspaper to share his perspective on music today. In his words, Robinson comments, “The problem with a lot of music today is that there’s no humanity in it. There’s a pursuit of perfection and a use of these tools that sucks all human qualities out of it.” According to Robinson’s experience, music is too concentrated in feeding the ideology of perfection over being an outlet to express the authentic and realistic processes of a musician. Music is universally known to connect people and bring them together for various reasons such as relating to a song’s lyrics or experiencing a memorable moment where a particular track was played. Nevertheless, Robinson is exposing how music is losing that aspect of humanity and the importance of expressing people’s natural and inevitable qualities, and is instead trying to force an unrealistic expectation, which is perfection.

Loudwire also includes Robinson’s statement in which he recognizes The Beatles authenticity and shares, “Listen to a Beatles record,” he continued. “They’re all over the place. Same with Led Zeppelin and the Stones. That’s why their records are exciting.” Clearly, the band members are advocating to keep music as authentic as possible, and allow it to be a natural vessel for artists and listeners to express themselves. Whether people may agree with the band’s perspectives or not, one thing is for sure, and that is the band’s appreciation for the art of music.