Take Me To The River: New Orleans Soundtrack To Feature Late Singer-Songwriter Dr. John, PJ Morton, Big Freedia And More

Take Me To The River: New Orleans is a forthcoming documentary that focuses on various aspects of the culture of New Orleans, including the great city’s history, influence and music. The film is a follow up of the 2014 Take Me To The River film, which documented the musical history of Memphis, Tennessee. Recently, Petaluma Records announced the release date and tracklist for the documentary’s soundtrack. Set to release to the public April 1, the film features an extremely broad and diverse set of musicians.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of the first single from the movie’s soundtrack released to the public, “Act Like You Know,” featuring Dee-1, Mannie Fresh and others.

The soundtrack intends to show the full range of music produced by New Orleans, featuring artists such as PJ Morton, G-Eazy, Walter Wolfman Washington, Donald Harrison, Dee-1, Big Freedia and many others. Particularly noteworthy among the featured New Orleans artists is the late singer-songwriter Dr. John, who tragically passed away in June of 2019. A press release advertises the film as containing “one of the last studio sessions with Dr. John,” as well as containing new recordings of the final Neville Brothers’ performances. The film features two tracks from the late blues musician’s catalog, including his “Someone to Love” and his collaboration with Davell Crawford, “Jock-A-Mo.”

Dr. John was also planned to be the subject of a documentary directed by multi-instrumentalist musician Dan Auerbach of rock band The Black Keys. Auerbach was a personal friend and collaborator with the late musician. The estate of Dr. John has recently come into conflict with the production of Auerbach’s film, and denied them authorization to use Dr. John’s music.