Greensky Bluegrass Announce Support Acts For Winter 2024 Tour Dates Featuring Molly Tuttle, Duane Betts & More

Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 6:11 PM

On the heels of a four night Michigan run to ring in the New Year, Greensky Bluegrass has announced the supporting acts for their upcoming 2024 Winter Tour. On selected dates the band will welcome Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Melt, Molly Tuttle (solo), The High Hawks, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.

Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL before stopping will make stops in the Southeast, East Coast, and Midwest prior to the two night performances at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on March 8 and 9. For more information and tickets visit greenskybluegrass.com.

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances, and relentless touring schedule. The five band members are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

Greensky Bluegrass Winter 2024 Tour Dates

1/11 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

1/12 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami Beach, FL

1/13 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

1/14 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL

1/17 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC*

1/18 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC*

1/19 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC*

1/20 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA*

2/1 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT^

2/2 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA^

2/3 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA^

2/4 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY^

2/7 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY^

2/8 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA^

2/9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC#

2/10 – The Anthem – Washington, DC^

2/29 – Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA%

3/1 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN%

3/2 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL%

3/3 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI%

3/6 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH @

3/7 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY @

3/8-9 – The Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN @

5/23-26 – DelFest – Cumberland, MD

5/24-26 – Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville, OH

7/4-7 – High Sierra Music Festival – Quincy, CA