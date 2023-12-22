Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Helps Feed Homeless Australians On Day Off From Tour

Home News Rick Schneider December 22nd, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

We all know that Foo Fighters have always been advocates for justice. As a matter of fact, just two years ago, whilst performing at a gig in Kansas, lead singer Dave Grohl went viral for trolling the Westboro Baptist Church. The group attempted to protest the band, and got way more than they bargained for. Grohl provided the ultimate troll by playing Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancin’.” It was a tremendous moment that, perhaps, did not receive enough attention.

While this feat is enough to crown Grohl as the optimum fighter (or, foo-fighter) for those in need of support, the buck didn’t stop there. According to Loudwire , just last week, while embarking on tour to support the release of their latest studio EP But Here We Are, Dave Grohl partnered with The Big Umbrella Foundation to provide food for the homeless…you know, just to enjoy his day off.

According to The Big Umbrella Foundation, “Dave, Nick and Nat served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble.”