New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Postponed Until October 2021

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be postponed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by organizers. This festival will now kick off from October 8 to 17, six months after its typical spring dates. Details regarding the fall event will be announced in the spring.

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest,” Jazz Fest director and producer Quint Davis said in a statement on Twitter. “It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll have our celebration when the time comes. Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the producers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell have decided to postpone this year's event until the fall. Jazz Fest 2021 is scheduled for October 8-17.

This event will kick off at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, where the event is typically held. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its planned lineup featured The Who, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Norah Jones and Wu Tang Clan Ft. The Soul Rebels.

Another prominent New Orleans Festival, the The French Quarter Festival, has also been pushed back according to Live For Live Music. The New Orleans Jazz Festival rakes in an average of $300 million, making it one of the city’s biggest events, surpassed only by Mardi Gras. This event is also big for the city’s numerous clubs, who often through celebrations the weekend of the festival.