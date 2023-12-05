Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Nickel Creek, Bonnie Raitt, Black Pumas & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Known for creating the innovative and much-lauded Music Vacation experience, Topeka confirms another exciting experience will hit the shores of Miramar Beach next Spring because Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend is set for May 10-12 of next year. Created as an annual Mother’s Day celebration, the second iteration of the three day music vacation will feature two performances from Carlile in addition to Bonnie Raitt, Sara Bareilles, Black Pumas, Nickel Creek, The Hanseroth Twins, Devon Gilfillian and S.G. Goodman.

Mothership Weekend joins Topeka’s ever growing lineup of Music Vacation experiences, including Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend,” which will see the band take the stage for two of the three nights, plus performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, The Teskey Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Karina Rykman. More info and passes are available HERE.

The event has a stellar lineup of Noah Kahan, Lake Street Dive, Marcus King, The Revivalists, Charley Crockett, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Head and the Heart, Dawes, Larkin Poe and more. Passes are on sale now by clicking HERE.

Topeka unveiled their one of a kind Music Vacation in 2021 with the first installment of Moon Crush, which is the first multi day destination event in the country following COVID. Topeka immediately gained nationwide recognition for their innovative take on the classic music festival. The inaugural event saw a host of praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Uproxx, People, American Songwriter and many more.

Guests can enjoy close proximity to the beautiful beaches and vacation activities during the day, followed by evenings of music from some of the biggest household names performing on one huge outdoor stage. Family-friendly accommodations are available to ensure everyone feels at home at this Music Vacation built for everyone.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz