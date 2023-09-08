Jimmy Buffett’s Estate Announces New Posthumous Album “Equal Strain On All Parts” And Shares Multiple New Songs

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 8th, 2023 - 6:33 PM

Jimmy Buffett’s Estate shares work on a new album he made before he passed away. This album is called Equal Strain On All Parts. This title came from what Jimmy’s grandfather would describe a good nap. This album features artists that collaborated on this album like Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Paul McCartney was featured on one of these songs by playing bass on this rock song “My Gummie Just Kicked In.” Jimmy got inspiration from this song from a dinner party with Paul when his wife Nancy stumbled while standing up and explained why she lost her balance and that’s how the title formed. Another single from this album is a ballad called “Bubbles Up”. Paul McCartney shares his opinion about Jimmy’s vocals on this song: “I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever.”

The last song that was shared is a reggae love song “Like My Dog.” This song was inspired by Jimmy singing about a woman who says “I want you to love me like my dog does.”

Jimmy Buffett’s music combined country, rock, folk, calypso, and pop music as tropical lyrical themes for a sound sometimes called tropical rock. For lovers of tropical rock genre, this album will come out this fall on November 3 on Mailboat records.

Track List:

University Of Bourbon Street (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band) Bubbles Up Audience of One My Gummie Just Kicked In Close Calls Equal Strain On All Parts Like My Dog Ti Punch Café (feat. Angelique Kidjo Portugal or PEI (feat. Lennie Gallant, Will Kimbrough Nobody Works On Friday Fish Porn Johnny’s Rhum Columbus Mozambique (feat. Emmylou Harris)

