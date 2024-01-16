Hinterland Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Orville Peck & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, Hinterland Festival has announced this year’s lineup that features performances by Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Orville Peck, and others. The event will take place on will take place from August 2 to 4 in in St. Charles, Iowa. Pre-sale start on January 18 at 10 a.m. CT by clicking here.

Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Joy, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, Chappel Roan, The Japanese House, Madison Cunningham, Blondshell, Flipturn, The Last Dinner Party, Katy Kirby, and Palehound will be performing at the event as well.

Also performing are The Red Clay Strays,Sam Barber, Chappell Roan, Josiah and The Bonnevilles, Richy Mitch and The Coal Miners, Odie Leigh, and many more.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister