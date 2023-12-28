Heart Plays First Show Together Since 2019

Home News Cait Stoddard December 28th, 2023 - 1:23 PM

According to consequence.net, the rock duo Heart performed their first show in over four years on December 27 at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California. Ann and Nancy Wilson had previously announced a New Year’s Eve reunion concert in their hometown of Seattle, Washington. It also appears that Heart has scheduled a few warmup gigs, as the Highland show will be followed by a performance on December 28 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Wednesday’s concert was Heart’s first since performance since October 2019 and during their performance the band ran through a career spanning 14 song sets including the hits “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Barracuda.” A little bit later on, the Wilson sisters would close out the evening with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s tune “Stairway to Heaven,” where the duo reprised their famous performance of the song at the Kennedy Center Honors back in 2012.

Heart will be in full swing when the band joins Def Leppard and Journey as support for the 2024 co headlining North American Stadium Tour. Heart will open on July 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, August 2 in Toronto, and August 5 in Boston.

During a recent a recent interview with 96.1 KLPX, Ann Wilson shared her thoughts about the upcoming reunion shows: “We’re gonna see how it works with the Heart thing, whether it feels like a level up. If it does feel like a level up, then we’ll keep doing it. But that’s what it has to be. It can’t just slide down into jukebox time… It’s gotta be real. No going through the motions. No phoning it in. No just getting on some kind of circuit just to take people’s money and play the old songs again and again and again. No, we’re gonna make it cool, really make it cool.”