Lil Nas X Unveils Eye-Catching New Video For “J. Christ”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 16th, 2024 - 9:55 PM

According to NME, Lil Nas X recently shared his latest single entitled “J. Christ” alongside an accompanying self-directed music video. The arrival of the new song marks two years since his last release and signals a new era for the rapper who released his full-length debut studio album Montero back in 2021.

Lil Nas X had caught the attention of many back in 2019 with the country-rap crossover classic “Old Town Road” alongside Billy Ray Cyrus. The single went on to become the longest running number one hit of all time. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were actually nominated for and won a CMT award due to the Nine Inch Nails sample on the track. During the 2020 Grammy awards, Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Nas and more joined Lil Nas X for a performance of “Old Town Road.” In November 2020, the rapper dropped a music video for “Holiday.”

In 2021, Lil Nas X made headlines for selling so-called “Satan” shoes which contained one drop of human blood. They were priced at upwards of one thousand dollars and sold out in less than a minute. Nike later sued MSCHF over the shoes leading a judge to block the shoes from being shipped. The case was later settled and a voluntary recall was initiated. In May that same year, the rapper released his song “Sun Goes Down.” The Kanye West produced single “Industry Baby” followed shortly after in July. In September, Lil Nas X covered Dolly Parton’s classic track “Jolene.” The rapper was included on the lineup for Jingle Ball 2021 alongside Doja Cat and Dua Lipa. His next radio hit, “Star Walkin,” which served as the anthem for League Of Legends Worlds, arrived in September of 2022. The rapper was also featured on the Lollapalooza Brasil and Mad Cool festival lineups in 2023.