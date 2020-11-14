Lil Nas X Enters Santa’s Futuristic Workshop In New Music Video For “Holiday”

Home News Ariel King November 14th, 2020 - 7:22 PM

Lil Nas X has shared his latest single “Holiday,” along with an accompanying music video, with the rapper co-directing the music video alongside Gibson Hazard. “Holiday” comes as the first single off of Lil Nas X’s upcoming debut album.

The music video sees Lil Nas X wandering around Santa’s workshop on Christmas Eve in the year 2220. Robots work as the elves while Lil Nas X plays multiple characters, from toys to Santa himself. His smooth vocals create a deep harmony through the flow. “Ay, it’s a holiday/I got hoes on hoes,” he sings during the chorus as a tongue-in-cheeck way to reference the holiday spirit. A Ferrari pulled by robotic reindeer acts as his sled as he travels around the globe, Mt. Rushmore featuring Lil Nas X’s various characters and the Hollywood sign subbed out for “Holiday.” The deep trap beat beneath him highlights Lil Nas X’s vocals, his flow capturing most of the sound as quiet holiday bells chime. “Holiday” builds on Lil Nas X’s genre-bending sound, with the new track incorporating trap, Christmas sounds and Lil Nas X’s alternative style.

Lil Nas X performed at last year’s Grammy Awards alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Nas and others for his breakout song, “Old Town Road.” The hit single, which became the longest running No. 1 song in Billboard history, features a sample from Nine Inch Nails’ song “34 Ghosts IV.” Lil Nas X had followed “Old Town Road” with the 7 EP. “Old Town Road” featured several remixes, with one being mixed by Diplo, another featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Young Thug and the last remix featuring RM and BTS. His 7 EP featured Cardi B on his song “Rodeo,” while a remix of the song included Nas.