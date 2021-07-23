Lil Nas X Does Hard Time in New Video for Kanye West-Produced Track “Industry Baby”

Home News Dylan Clark July 23rd, 2021 - 7:01 PM

Lil Nas X has released a new song, “Industry Baby,” accompanied by a provocative new video. The song, which features a verse by Jack Harlow and production by Kanye West and Take a Daytrip, is the latest to be released from the rapper’s highly anticipated upcoming debut album Montero, which is due out later this year via Columbia Records.

“Industry Baby” introduces itself with trumpets, which are soon met with Lil Nas X’s voice and a trap beat. The trumpet-based trap beat remains consistent throughout the song. It boasts a triumphant tone as Lil Nas X mentions his Grammy wins in an early line. He also takes a stab at lawsuits made against him, rapping the line “I blew up, now everybody tryna’ sue me.” Harlow takes the second verse where he takes shots at his haters with lines like, “All these social networks and computers got these pussies walkin’ round like they ain’t losers.”

The wild music video begins with Lil Nas X getting sentenced to five years in Montero State Prison before jumping ahead three months to the rapper in his prison cell, which is decorated with his Grammy awards and a platinum record plaque. The video continues with lots of striking imagery of the rapper’s prison life, including dancing completely nude with fellow inmates in the showers. Midway through the video, Lil Nas X manages to chisel a tunnel out of his cell, knock out a guard, and push a button releasing all inmates in the prison. He then goes on a joyride in a police car with Hallow, and escapes with many fellow inmates on a prison bus.

The release of the song and it’s prison-themed video also came with the announcement that Lil Nas X has teamed up with The Bail Project, which is a national nonprofit organization on a mission to end cash bail, which they claim is a key driver of mass incarceration and structural racism in the US criminal legal system. The rapper and the organization have established the “Bail X Fund,” for which Lil Nas X has made a starting donation, and hopes that other artists will join him in support of the cause. “It’s personal,” the rapper said. “I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans and the LGBTQ community. Let’s bring people home & let’s fight for freedom and equality.” You can find more information here.

Harlow was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 2021 Grammys for the song “What’s Poppin’” The category was won by Megan Thee Stallion for the song Savage. He is also set to perform at the Rolling Loud New York festival in October.

West recently released his latest album Donda, which includes the songs “No Child Left Behind,” and a guest performance from Jay-Z.