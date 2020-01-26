Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Nas and More Join Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” at Grammy Awards 2020

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 26th, 2020 - 8:03 PM

In addition to taking home two Grammy Awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus),” Lil Nas X performed his record-breaking hit Sunday night with help from Cyrus, as well as Korean septet BTS, country singer (and yodeler) Mason Ramsey and Diplo.

All of BTS are along for the “Old Town Road” horseback ride with Lil Nas X #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cAOF99ttn4 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

View this post on Instagram 🙌🏻🙌🏻#lilnasx #oletownroad #grammys2020 #theblondegeisha #lisleweapon A post shared by Lisle Wilkerson (@blondegeishalisle) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram #Nas & #LilNasX A post shared by Carlos (@solracpro) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:02pm PST

“Old Town Road” made history last year as the longest-running number-one hit of all time, staying on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 consecutive weeks. That record was previously held by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s 2017 song of the summer “Despacito,” which tied with the Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men 1995 hit “One Sweet Day.”

The performance featured Lil Nas X in full bedazzled cowboy regalia walking through a revolving door of rooms on the Grammy stage, with each new room featuring a new artist.

Lil Nas X is was also nominated for Album of the Year for his EP, 7.

Watch the performance here: