Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton’s Hit Song “Jolene”

September 21st, 2021

Lil Nas X has recently been making headlines surrounding the release of his debut album Montero. Now, he has covered Dolly Parton’s infamous “Jolene” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Georgia-based rapper’s rendition of the iconic track is much more toned down than the original but is still fantastically executed. Lil Nas X’s soothing vocals help create a comfortable ambience. He performed the song at Live Lounge with flowers and butterflies wrapped around his mic stand.

Lil Nas X released his brand new album Montero on September 17 through Columbia Records. He elaborated on his excitement for the release on Twitter back in August by stating, “Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Montero was first announced back at the end of June, which was only a few months after he shared his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” At the end of July, Lil Nas X shared his track “Industry Baby,” which featured Jack Harlow. The song was also produced by Kanye West.

Aside from his recent music endeavors, Lil Nas X was involved in a lawsuit earlier this year after he collaborated with MSCHF to create the controversial “Satan Shoes.” The limited-edition 666 shoes included a single drop of human blood in each pair. The shoes were made using Nike Air Max 97s despite Nike having no affiliation with them. The drop sold out in less than a minute with the shoes priced at $1,018 a pair.