Lil Nas X Revisits His Past on New Song “Sun Goes Down”

Home News Krista Marple May 25th, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Lil Nas X has recently shared his newest track “Sun Goes Down” alongside a music video. The song just performed alongside his single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live this past weekend. The track was produced by Take A Daytrip, Roy Lonzo and Omer Fedi.

“Sun Goes Down” takes listeners through an emotional journey where the rapper explores his darkest thoughts and feelings from when he struggled with acceptance in terms of who he really is as a person. Lil Nas X travels back in time to visit his younger self, which was described as someone “who’s struggling inside, hating himself & doesn’t want to live anymore,” according to a press release.

The video kicks off at Taco Bell, which is where the rapper worked in his younger years, with an appearance from his father, R. L. Stafford. As time goes on, a younger version of himself is shown in very realistic settings that portray times from his childhood. Lil Nas X is then shown in current time reassuring his younger self that it is alright to be yourself and that those around him will accept him for who he is.

Not only did the music video hold a real meaning for the rapper, but it also gave Andrew German, a real-life Shift Supervisor at Taco Bell, the chance to win a $25,000 scholarship through the fast food chain restaurant. German was awarded the Live Mas Scholarship to help him further pursue his passion for dance.

In the beginning of April, Lil Nas X was making headlines after he launched 666 of his “satan shoes,” which completely sold out in under a minute. After that, a federal judge had taken measures to prevent MSCHF from having any other opportunities to sell “satan shoes” after that. The collaboration between Lil Nas X and MSCHF involved Nike after the use of Nike Air Max 97s were used to create the “satan shoe.” Nike was not affiliated with the creation of the shoe.

Not long after, the lawsuit was settled with Nike offering full refunds to those who purchased the shoe and wanted to return them. Those who opted to keep the shoe but later saw product issues or faced health concerns because of it would need to contact MSCHF rather than Nike.