Judge Blocks Lil Nas X and MSCHF Satan Shoes From Shipping

Home News Roy Lott April 1st, 2021 - 9:51 PM

After Lil Nas X’s 666 pairs of “satan shoes’ sold out in under a minute, a federal judge has blocked MSCHF from shipping any remaining pairs of the controversial shoe. The news comes shortly after Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, trademark dilution and unfair competition. According to The Fader, MSCHF’s lawyers argued against the lawsuit by claiming that the shoes are a work of art. They cited the “Rogers Test,” which protects creative works from certain trademark laws, and said the shoes are likely to be displayed in museums and similar settings. The shoes are “not typical sneakers,” MSCHF’s lawyers argued, “but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each.”

Nike’s legal team then brought evidence alleging that the shoe brand has been tarnished by the controversy. “Even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused” by the Nas X/MSCHF collaboration, Nike said. They are also claiming that the company faces a boycott from some consumers because of the controversy.

MSCHF claimed in court that only a single pair remains in their possession since the barring.

The shoes also coincide with the release of his latest single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” along with its controversial music video. FKA Twigs recently took to Instagram to praise the rapper after he acknowledged that his video was inspired by her visual for “cellophane.” “I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community,” she stated.