Sonic Temple Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Pantera, Slipknot, The Original Misfits & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Today the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival have announced their 2024 lineup and everything will take place on May 16-19 at Historic Crew Stadium. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is adding a fourth stage, 40 more bands and art activations for nonstop entertainment at the event. Headlining Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are some of rock and metal’s biggest artists including Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot. Additional performers include Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Falling In Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether and others.

In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax and many more will be performing as well . 120 bands in total will play across four stages for the first time in the festival’s history, which marks more stages and bands than ever before at an event at Historic Crew Stadium.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET with payment plans available for just $10 down at www.SonicTempleFestival.com. Also an exclusive Sonic Temple pres ale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sign up now for access here. In the following statement Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents says: “Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus. We’re beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It’s our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come.”

Pass options for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival include single day and weekend VIP (with access to the VIP area, field, and stadium,) Field GA (access to field and stadium) and Stadium GA. Stadium passes allow close general admission access for stages two, three and four but only provide stadium seating for the main stage. In addition, those who purchase Columbus Owner’s Club passes will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience. For the first time ever, Sonic Temple fans can live the sweet life by securing their own suite to entertain and party like a rockstar. For all pass details and prices, visit https://sonictemplefestival. com/passes/.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz