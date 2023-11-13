Pantera Announces Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates With Lamb Of God

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Pantera have announced a second leg of their North American Tour with the opening act Lamb of God. Everything kicks off in Florida before the tour stops in Kentucky, Tennessee, Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin and other cities. A ticket pre sale will be on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time while the general ticket sale will take place on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting Pantera‘s website.

In the following statement Pantera’s Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown share their thought about the upcoming tour: “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!” said Anselmo.

Brown adds: “We’re really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!”

Pantera played their first four shows with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante in late 2022 to honor late founding members and brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Throughout this year, the band embarked on their own headlining tour with Lamb of God, while opening for Metallica on the North American leg of M72 Tour.

Pantera 2024 North American Tour Dates

2/3 – Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

2/5 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

2/7 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

2/9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

2/10 – FedExForum – Memphis, TN

2/13 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

2/14 – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

2/16 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

2/18 – Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

2/20 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

2/22 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2/24 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

2/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

2/27 – Centre Vidéotron – Québec City, QC