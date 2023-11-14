Judas Priest Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Sabaton

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Metal band Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT before making stops in Reading, PA, Boston, MA, Rosemont, IL, Washington, DC and Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m, local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Judas Priest has spent over 50 years crafting a legendary career and ever since emerging from Birmingham in 1969, the band’s impact and influence in the genre remain unparalleled. Judas Priest originally solidified their place in music history with iconic albums like Sad Wings of Destiny and Sin After Sin, which is known for the metal anthems like “Sinner” and “Hell Bent for Leather.”

The 80s marked the band’s pinnacle with the classic albums British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance and Defenders of the Faith, which generated timeless hits like “Breaking the Law.” Despite lineup changes and various challenges, Judas Priest’s resilience remained unwavering and in 2018 Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis released Firepower, which soared as one of their most successful albums.

Invincible Shield Tour Dates

4/18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

4/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4/21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

4/24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

4/25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/27 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Center

4/28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

5/11 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

5/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

5/5 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

5/7 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Propst Arena

5/9 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/12 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena

5/14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

5/17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center*

5/19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

5/22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

