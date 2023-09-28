Evanescence Announces 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Fallen For November 2023 Release, Shares Previously Unreleased Demo Of “Bring Me To Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Back in 2003 when the rock charts were dominated by male nü-metal and post-grunge acts, a young female-fronted band from Arkansas stood out from the crowd, offering something entirely new.

The band was called Evanescence and along with their debut album Fallen, the band transformed the rock landscape. Led by Amy Lee, Evanescence’s cinematic blend of metal and symphonic piano-driven melodies captured a generation, while Fallen set the band on a path to global superstardom that earned them multiple Grammys and Fallen became one of the highest selling albums of all time.

Two decades later, Craft Recordings celebrates Evanescence’s enduring debut with a series of collectible reissues. Available on two LP, two CD, and digital formats, Fallen (20th Anniversary Edition) will offer newly remastered audio, including the album’s global chart-topping singles “My Immortal,” “Going Under,” “Everybody’s Fool,” and the Grammy winning smash hit “Bring Me To Life.”

The expanded set also includes a trove of bonus material comprising previously unreleased demos and live recordings plus a selection of rare B-sides. Alongside reimagined artwork, all physical formats will include previously unseen photos from the era, plus a handwritten foreword by Lee, who oversaw all aspects of the reissue.

Also available exclusively at Evanescence.com is the Super Deluxe Box Set that will arrive in February 2024. Housed in a collectible shadow box-style package, this very limited edition includes all of the above-mentioned music as part of a two-LP set along with cassette of previously unreleased demos and voice notes that is exclusive to this box set.

Adding additional insight into the album is an expansive book that features new track by track notes from Lee, while a zoetropic turntable slipmat, featuring Evanescence’s classic “e” logo, plus a set of rare photo prints and enamel pin set round out the collection.

Fallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist (Vinyl)

Side A

1. Going Under

2. Bring Me To Life

3. Everybody’s Fool

4. My Immortal

5. Haunted

6. Tourniquet

Side B

1. Imaginary

2. Taking Over Me

3. Hello

4. My Last Breath

5. Whisper

Side C

1. My Immortal (Band Version)

2. Breathe No More

3. Farther Away

4. Missing

5. My Immortal (strings version)*

Side D

1. Bring Me To Life (demo 2002)*

2. Bring Me To Life (AOL session 4/15/2003)*

3. Going Under (live Madrid 40 PP)*

4. Bring Me To Life (live MMM acoustic 2020)*

5. My Immortal (live 2022)*

*Previously-unreleased

Fallen (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist (CD/Digital)

1. Going Under

2. Bring Me To Life

3. Everybody’s Fool

4. My Immortal

5. Haunted

6. Tourniquet

7. Imaginary

8. Taking Over Me

9. Hello

10. My Last Breath

11. Whisper

12. My Immortal (Band Version)

13. Breathe No More

14. Farther Away

15. Missing

16. My Immortal (strings version)*

17. Bring Me To Life (demo 2002)*

18. Bring Me To Life (AOL session 4/15/2003)*

19. Going Under (live Madrid 40 PP)*

20. Bring Me To Life (live MMM acoustic 2020)*

21. My Immortal (live 2022)*

*Previously-unreleased

Cassette Tracklist (from the Fallen 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) **

Side A

Imaginary (demo 10.10.01) Whisper (demo 10.10.01) Haunted (demo 10.10.01) Everybody’s Fool (final demo 10.03.02) Taking Over Me (demo 11.15.01) Missing (final demo 10.03.02)

Side B

Going Under (demo 8.8.02) Tourniquet (demo 7.24.02) My Last Breath (demo 11.15.01) Bring Me To Life (demo 3.18.02) Fallen Voice notes

** all tracks previously unreleased