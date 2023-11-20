Mr. Bungle Announces Spring 2024 Australian Tour Dates With Melvins

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to yahoo.com, metal band Mr. Bungle have announced next year they will be touring Australia and New Zealand for the first time in over two decades. Mr. Bungle‘s The Raging Rath of Australia and New Zealand Tour is set to visit Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in the first half of March 2024 with the metal band Melvins. For tickets and more information visit livenation.com.

Mr. Bungle’s previous Australian visit was back in 2000 where they performed headlining shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Canberra, Fremantle and Brisbane in support of their third album California. The band stopped performing later in 2000 and did not perform live again until 2022. The Melvins have been frequent visitors to Australia over the last quarter of a century but they have not been here since 2017.

The Melvins have released a handful of albums since that time, including 2021’s acoustic retrospective album Five Legged Dog. The upcoming tour is presented by Ipecac Recordings, which is the label Mike Patton co founded with Greg Werckman in 1999. The label roster includes Mr. Bungle, Melvins, Patton’s solo output and acts like Alain Johannes, Daughters and more.

The Raging Rath of Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

3/3 – Town Hall – Auckland

3/6 – Festival Hall – Melbourne

3/7 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide

3/9 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

3/10 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

3/12 – Metro City – Perth

