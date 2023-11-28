Shaky Knees Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Metric, Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

It has been announced that Metric, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and Weezer will headline the 2024 edition of Shaky Knees taking place on May 3-5 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Also performing at the event will be Arcade Fire, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, The Offspring, Portugal, The Man, Young the Giant, Interpol and many more. Pre sale tickets are available starting on November 30 at 10 a.m. ET and fans can sign up now for the Pre sale passcode for the first and best chances to secure a Three Day and One Day tickets at the lowest possible price.

Also performing at Shaky Knees will be Royal Blood, Switchfoot, Ax and The Hatchetmen, Mike Snow, Chicago Batman, Microwave, Dinosaur Jr, The Struts, Kevin Morby, Nova Twins, Bad Nerves, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and many others,

VIP Tickets include up close and prime viewing areas at the three stages along with a viewing of a platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air conditioned restrooms, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a Platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more. To purchase Three Day or One Day tickets, visit here.

