Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Soundtrack Released Featuring Metric, Anamanaguchi & Joseph Trapanese

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 17th, 2023 - 7:02 PM

Lakeshore Records has released Scott Pilgrim Takes Off—Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series featuring an exuberant score by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game), and Joe Trapanese.

The album, which also features songs by Sex Bob Omb, Metric and Pop’n TwinBee, will be released digitally on November 17. The eight-episode series which features the return of the original cast, is created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski and executive produced by live-action Director Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Michael Bacall, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, as well as Eunyoung Choi from animation studio, Science SARU.

Anamanaguchi says “It was wonderful to work a team of such talented & imaginative artists. Soundtracks have been a major inspiration for the band since the beginning, so this is an opportunity we’ve always kinda dreamed of. It was an entirely new process from any game soundtrack we’d done. The work changing shape as it goes, working so closely with directors and animators as well as Joe Trapanese our co-composer for the anime, it’s very lively.”

Trapanese inserts “I’m incredibly grateful for the entire cast, crew, and team at SPTO, UCP, and Netflix for making this dream come true, and allowing us to create fun, daring, rewarding, and exciting music.”