Weezer Performs For Striking Writers At Paramount Studios

Home News Anya Kennelly May 18th, 2023 - 8:33 PM

As the Writers Guild of America strike continues, supporters have been visiting the protests to outwardly show their efforts. Many appearances by actors and musicians have been visiting the protesters to show their solidarity. Earlier this month the strikers had a performance by Imagine Dragons. According to Stereogum yesterday on May 17th, Weezer decided to stand outside of Paramount with the picket and give a little morale-boosting performance to the Writers Guild of America strikers. Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner all strolled up in their jeans and sneakers with guitars in hand ready to give a popup performance for the writers.

Weezer was met with a lot of public support, respecting their effort to take a stand on the side of the writers. The WGA has been receiving encouragement throughout the strike, and the great performance by Weezer was another message of solidarity to promote the strike. The band performs with the sun shining in the background as they sing and strum one of their most famous songs, “Living in Beverly Hills.” A fitting song for the protest that is taking place in the film industry capital of Los Angeles.

