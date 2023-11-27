Dave Grohl Displays “No Cursing” Sign On Mic Stand During Foo Fighters’ Abu Dhabi Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to stereogum.com, on November 26 rock band Foo Fighters performed at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi as part of a F1 Grand Prix post race concert series and during the show, the band’s lead singer Dave Grohl put a “no cursing” sign on his microphone stand to remind himself not to say any swear words. The article mentions that The United Arab Emirates have strict laws that bans swearing in public and online.The result of swearing in Abu Dhabi can leave people with heavy fines and potential jail time.

To help catch the moment, an audience member went on social media to post video of Grohl posting the “no cursing” sign on the microphone stand. The audience member also added the words: “Dave Grohl putting out a “NO CURSING” sign for himself during a Foo Fighters show yesterday, after the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. There, swearing is a crime and can lead to jail time” on the post as well.

Grohl‘s actions during last nights concert shows how some people should respect the culture and laws in their cities and based from the footage, The Foo Fighters’s lead singer also gained respect from several audience members by paying attention to the city’s laws about not cursing in public or online.

