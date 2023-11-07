Lollapalooza Chile Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink 182, SZA, Arcade Fire & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Lollapalooza Chile has announced their lineup for next year, which features headlining performances by Blink 182, SZA, Arcade Fire and more. The event will take place on March 15-17 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

Ya está aquí: el Line Up oficial de #LollaCL 2024 ⚡️📣 Serán tres días de música y una experiencia que te va a encantar. ¡Nos vemos el 15, 16 y 17 de marzo en Parque Cerrillos para el mejor festival junto a los mejores artistas! 🎸 🎫 Entradas en https://t.co/PRgBhFMSn0 pic.twitter.com/jgWiI6Lkpe — LollaCL (@lollapaloozacl) November 7, 2023

Sam Smith, Limp Bizkit, Meduza, Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Above & Beyond, Dom Dolla, Phoenix, ZHU, Rina Sawayama, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Omar Apollo and many more are scheduled to be performing at the event as well.

Additional performances by DJ Tee, Laia, Verito Asprilla, Bad Milk, TAIU, The Alive!, Rainao, Ceaese, Franscio Victoria, Muerdo, Nicole, Alejo, EasyKid, Cami, DayGlow, OverMono, Tiano Bless and more.

