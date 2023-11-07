mxdwn Music

Menu

Lollapalooza Chile Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink 182, SZA, Arcade Fire & More

November 7th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Lollapalooza Chile Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink 182, SZA, Arcade Fire & More
Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Lollapalooza Chile has announced their lineup for next year, which features headlining performances by Blink 182, SZA, Arcade Fire and more. The event will take place on March 15-17 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

Sam Smith, Limp Bizkit, Meduza, Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Above & Beyond, Dom Dolla, Phoenix, ZHU, Rina Sawayama, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Omar Apollo and many more are scheduled to be performing at the event as well.

Additional performances by DJ Tee, Laia, Verito Asprilla, Bad Milk, TAIU, The Alive!, Rainao, Ceaese, Franscio Victoria, Muerdo, Nicole, Alejo, EasyKid, Cami, DayGlow, OverMono, Tiano Bless and more.

 

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.