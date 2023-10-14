Portugal. The Man Teams Up With Mizmor For Re-imagined “Doubt”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 14th, 2023 - 6:53 PM

Portugal. The Man

According to Consequence, Portugal. The Man collaborates with Mizmor to do a reworking of the song “Doubt” that originally appeared in their June 2023 album Chris Black Changed My Life. Mizmor shares in a press release about the connection these two artists have, “My brother Ryan, used to play in Portugal. The Man, and I was the kid brother who played heavy music. Instead of stripping everything away and rebuilding from the ground up, like many remixes do, I was able to almost directly adapt the chords into my style.”

This song has alternative rock sounds with a haunting outro that integrates vocals from PTM’s own Zoe Manville, Mizmor’s rendition of “Doubt” is not simply a remix, but rather a distinct and formidable creation. The lyrics of the song expresses the difficulties or obstacles we can find in our lives, but it doesn’t matter if we have doubts, we need to be stronger and the hard time makes us powerful and secure. The lyrics also express that we should value ourselves and to not please others. It’s also interesting to hear a more traditional pop structure behind a black metal song since that’s not usually how the genre works. This leads to a certain attraction that most black metal heads will resist.

This band Portugal Man have previously done this song “What, Me Worry” with an accompanying video that was released in the year 2022.