Lollapalooza India Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Royal Blood, Halsey, Sting & More

Caroline Carvalho November 17th, 2023 - 5:55 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Lollapalooza India announces their winter 2024 lineup. It will feature artists as headliners like Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic. There will also be performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, and many more artists.

On January 27 and 28, 2024, the vibrant grounds of Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai will come alive with the sounds of over 35 bands, taking the stage across four different platforms. This festival promises to be a remarkable showcase of musical talent that is not to be missed. Lollapalooza India is set to witness the inaugural appearances of Sting and the Jonas Brothers on its renowned stage.

One of these featured headliners is Halsey who is an acclaimed American vocalist and lyricist. She is recognized for her unique vocal style and has won numerous accolades, including three Billboard Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, an American Music Award, and three Grammy Award nominations. In 2020, she was honored as one of Time’s 100 most influential individuals globally. She has previously done a collaboration with BTS for a single titled “Lilith”. Another featured headliner is iconic pop band Jonas Brothers’ rise to fame can be attributed to their frequent appearances on the Disney Channel television network. Since 2013, their album sales have surpassed 17 million copies worldwide. After a six-year hiatus, the band regrouped and unveiled their comeback track “Sucker” on March 1, 2019.

Other artists that will perform in this festival are formed in 2016 in Kochi, When Chai Met Toast is a band that combines multilingual indie-folk and alternative sounds. This band has gained recognition for their joyful and carefree melodies, crafted in both English and Hindi. In the vibrant city of Bangalore, back in 2010, Kashif Iqbal and Khalid Ahamed came together to create Parvaaz, a dynamic rock band hailing from India. In 2011, Parvaaz unveiled their inaugural single, titled “Dil Khush.” Meanwhile, Josh Fernandez, the mastermind behind JBABE, embarks on a solo endeavor separate from his work with The F16s and Anhad Khanna, a musician hailing from New Delhi, goes by the name Sublime Sound when performing solo.







