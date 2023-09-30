Zakk Wylde Says Classics From Jimi Hendrix And Others “Wouldn’t Be As Good” If Protools Was Used

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 30th, 2023 - 5:10 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Zakk Wylde shares his opinion that some of rock’s classic recordings would not have been the same if Protools existed back then in the early days of music. Protools has helped simplify recording a bit for musicians and makes the process easier.

“We talk about the recording of like [Jimi] Hendrix’s records or The Beatles and people are like, ‘Man, imagine if they had ProTools.’ And I go, ‘Those records would not be as good.”

“Back then we gave them two crayons. It was red and white and they’d have to blend them together to create pink. It’s like, ‘How did you come up with pink when I only gave you two crayons?’ ‘Well I mixed them together.’ But back then, when you have limited resources, you have to get creative. It forces you to become creative.”

“So what I’m saying is that they brought a lot of sounds out on those records and they would not have existed if it hadn’t been for ‘What happens if we play it backwards or do this or do that?’ They were just making it up as they go along out of [necessity] because you don’t have the resources.”

Following their discussion, Wylde and his bandmates in the Pantera tribute band delve into the practice of perfecting a band’s sound prior to recording. This was due to the fact that making alterations to a recording on tape was a significantly more arduous task than it is currently. Click here from Loudwire to read more information about it.

