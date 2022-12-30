Charlie Benante Shares 8 Minute Compilation Video Of Pantera’s South American And Mexican Concerts

Home News Hannah Boyle December 30th, 2022 - 3:09 AM

Charlie Benante , the drummer of Pantera, has released a seven-minute video compilation of all seven of the band’s South American and Mexican concerts. According to sources at Blabbermouth, Benante expressed his gratitude for his fans and his shock at their passionate reaction to the music.

The video compilation switches between the band playing on stage at their different shows and their adoring audience. The audience warmly and hungrily enjoys the show regardless of the show. The fans of Pantera are incredibly lively watching each concert and reminding the world why we go to concerts in the first place. The audience is a congregation worshipping at the tabernacle of music and receiving their communion at the feet of the band. The feeling of being in a crowd before a beloved artist is electric and safe. There is no greater sense of belonging than finding yourself in the wave of your music community. The video compilation shared by Benante captures this. Regardless of where in the world or the date, the audience always reacts the same. Even watching the video can provide a taste of the sensation of being in that crowd.

Watch the videos below:

