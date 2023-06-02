Pantera Announces Complete Studio Album Box Set for July 2023

Home News Simon Li June 2nd, 2023 - 10:53 PM

According to Consequence.net, Pantera, the heavy metal band from Texas, would be releasing their classic albums on picture-disc vinyl, with the full 5-LP box set planned to released to the public through Rhino Records on July 21st.

This set is named The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, and would include Pantera’s albums from the 1990s to 2000, which are Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), and Reinventing the Steel (2000). The box sets would be limited to only 3500 copies, which, with the sides of them painted on, would definitely be in great demand upon release through Rhino Records’ and Pantera’s site.

These albums are road marks of Pantera’s musical journey, with its most famous, Cowboys From Hell, being the album that marked Pantera’s re-branding of itself and its music, while other albums might be less famous, but are still indicative of the band’s musical evolution.