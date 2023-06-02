Pantera Announces Complete Studio Album Box Set for July 2023

According to Consequence.net, Pantera, the heavy metal band from Texas, would be releasing their classic albums on picture-disc vinyl, with the full 5-LP box set planned to released to the public through Rhino Records on July 21st.
This set is named The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, and would include Pantera’s albums from the 1990s to 2000, which are Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), and Reinventing the Steel (2000). The box sets would be limited to only 3500 copies, which, with the sides of them painted on, would definitely be in great demand upon release through Rhino Records’ and Pantera’s site.
These albums are road marks of Pantera’s musical journey, with its most famous, Cowboys From Hell, being the album that marked Pantera’s re-branding of itself and its music, while other albums might be less famous, but are still indicative of the band’s musical evolution.
Coinciding with this release of vinyl, Pantera has only been active very recently. The band has lost its member Dimebag Darrell in 2004 and later Vinnie Paul in 2018. The band has changed its lineup to two of its original members, vocal Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, accompanied by two new members, drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Zakk Wylde, and would be joining Green Day, Foo Fighters, Tool and other famous artist on the Louder Than Life Festival 2023 at Kentucky Exposition Center.