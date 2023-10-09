Metallica Live Debut New Song “Funk In The Desert” Written Day Of Power Trip Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 12:29 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to mxdwn.com, during the Power Trip music festival metal icons Metallica dazzled people’s minds with their popular hits but the band kicked things further with their new song called “Funk In The Desert.”

To help capture the magical moment, mxdwn filmed a reel of the set on Instagram.

According to the footage, “Funk in the Desert” was written lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and the instrumentation is amazing by it sizzled the air with heavy bass guitar riffs that successfully match the funky theme.