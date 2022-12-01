Vinnie Paul’s Estate Says ‘There Can Never Be a Pantera Reunion Without’ the Abbott Brothers but Supports Upcoming Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 12:51 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today consequence.net has reported that the estate of late Pantera band member Vinnie Paul made a statement on social media in support of Pantera’s upcoming shows but they did not mention that the band’s reformation is a reunion. Yesterday Paul’s estate posted the following message on Facebook which clarifies the estates’s stance on the topic.

“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime’s legacy, than to bring the music of Pantera directly to the fans. We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of Pantera live around the world.”

This past summer the remaining classic members of Pantera singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined forces with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to perform selected dates and festivals as Pantera. At the time, Billboard did report that the estates of Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell had given their seal of approval.

Pantera’s producer Sterling Winfield, who is close to Vinnie’s estate, revealed on social media that it was the first public statement from the estate regarding the reunion shows.

“Don’t believe everything the media tells you. Choose for yourselves. Enjoy it with open arms, minds & hearts. Or don’t. The choice is yours. But don’t make that choice for someone else.” said Winfield

Although Paul‘s estate did not call Pantera’s upcoming shows a reunion, they are in full support with the current lineup of the band.

