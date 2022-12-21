Watch Pantera’s Live Performance At Knotfest Brasil Without Rex Brown

Home News Roy Lott December 21st, 2022 - 6:40 PM

The newly reunited Pantera held their headlining performance this past weekend at Knotfest Brasil without bassist Rex Brown again. Check out fan footage below of the band singing their hits “New Level,” “Strength Beyond Strength,” I’m Broken” and “Walk.”

The festival also included Slipknot, Judas Priest, Bring Me The Horizon and Sepultura and took place at Sambódromo Do Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil.

It has been six days since Rex confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss Pantera’s performance at Knotfest Chile in Santiago on December 11. Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann has filled in for him for the recent shows. Engman also plays with Pantera’s frontman Philip Anselmo in both his side projects Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and Scour. Anselmo joined Sepultura on stage at their Chile show to perform the Sepultura classic “Arise.” Sepultura served as the opening act of the sold-out show.

They were recently announced to play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville Festival alongside Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Incubus in May as well as the Rockfest in Wisconsin, which will mark the first show in the states. They will also be joining Metallica on their M72 world tour next year. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now for all shows.