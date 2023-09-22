Pantera Pulls Out From Aftershock Festival 2023

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 22nd, 2023 - 6:47 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to Loudwire,Pantera announced that they had to pull out of the festival for that weekend in Sacramento due to “circumstances beyond our control.” They issued a statement about the situation: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to perform at this year’s edition of Aftershock next month. This event is monumental and it pains us to have to miss it. Let’s remember Aftershock Festival is an important and famous hard rock and heavy metal festival in Sacramento, California that started in 2012 and in 2019, the festival was expanded to three days and expanded to four days in 2021.

We will however be back for Aftershock 2024! A sincere thank you to Danny Wimmer Presents as well as all the fans around the globe who’ve supported the 2023 Pantera Celebration. We will see you all at Louder Than Life this weekend and Aftershock next year!”

However, they don’t have a reason for why they are not performing at the festival this year, but they did say they will return for Aftershock 2024 and they will perform this weekend at the Louder Than Life.

On the Aftershock Festival website, you will notice that Pantera are no longer on the festival bill list. They were originally meant to perform Saturday October 7 and lineup changes were arranged and Turnstile were shifted to perform Saturday instead of Thursday and Stone Temple Pilots took the open vacancy for Thursday and Korn billed at the top with 311.

This festival will take place on October 5-8 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park in California.

